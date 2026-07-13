Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Acquires 14,611 Shares of Domino's Pizza Inc $DPZ

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension boosted its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Free Report) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,362 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after buying an additional 14,611 shares during the period. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned 0.21% of Domino's Pizza worth $25,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 530 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group boosted its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Novem Group now owns 703 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Domino's Pizza by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Domino's Pizza Price Performance

Domino's Pizza stock opened at $299.46 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $310.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. Domino's Pizza Inc has a 52 week low of $282.00 and a 52 week high of $496.00.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Domino's Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.89%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Domino's Pizza Inc will post 18.91 EPS for the current year.

Domino's Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $1.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $7.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Domino's Pizza's payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on DPZ. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza from $436.00 to $423.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza from $470.00 to $420.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Domino's Pizza from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Domino's Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino's Pizza presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $405.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Domino's Pizza

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino's Pizza

In other news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.16, for a total transaction of $152,822.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,928,672.32. This represents a 4.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,950 shares of company stock valued at $611,451 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Domino's Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

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