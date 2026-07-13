Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Acquires 8,626 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,973 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after buying an additional 8,626 shares during the period. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $25,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $10,330,597.89. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total transaction of $161,340.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 802 shares of the company's stock, valued at $135,209.18. This trade represents a 54.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $151.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $156.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.68. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.84 and a 12 month high of $170.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The business had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $176.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on TJX

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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