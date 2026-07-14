Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Buys Shares of 149,853 Eversource Energy $ES

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 149,853 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $10,382,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,512,198 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,198,996,000 after buying an additional 697,829 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,013,053 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,886,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,802 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,635,907 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $646,233,000 after acquiring an additional 194,781 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,546,217 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $642,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,879,604 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $395,874,000 after acquiring an additional 238,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company's stock.

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Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ES opened at $74.82 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $70.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $61.53 and a twelve month high of $76.41. The company has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.70.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.14. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 12.55%.The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.720 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Eversource Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $489,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 56,179 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,925,788.52. This trade represents a 11.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on ES shares. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Eversource Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $71.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

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