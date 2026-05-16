Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Buys Shares of 384,827 Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension acquired a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 384,827 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $23,324,000. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned about 0.20% of Equity Lifestyle Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 943.8% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 501 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Equity Lifestyle Properties

In other news, Director David J. Contis sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $201,660.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,905.80. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ELS shares. Bank of America upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $59.25 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Lifestyle Properties has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $69.27.

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Equity Lifestyle Properties Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of ELS stock opened at $61.12 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $64.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.46. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.15 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.69.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.28). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $397.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Equity Lifestyle Properties's dividend payout ratio is 108.50%.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc NYSE: ELS is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of manufactured home communities and recreational vehicle resorts. The company's portfolio includes more than 450 properties across the United States and Canada, serving over 200,000 residents and visitors. ELS organizes its operations into two primary segments: manufactured housing communities, which provide long-term housing solutions, and upscale RV and seasonal resorts designed for leisure travelers and seasonal patrons.

In its manufactured home division, ELS offers home-site leases combined with community amenities such as landscaped common areas, clubhouses, swimming pools and organized resident events.

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