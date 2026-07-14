Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Cuts Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension reduced its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 81.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,582 shares of the online travel company's stock after selling 72,441 shares during the quarter. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension's holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 970.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 182 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $1,095,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 105,448 shares in the company, valued at $24,569,384. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $208,548.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,454.38. This represents a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Expedia Group Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $265.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $238.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.01. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.05 and a 52-week high of $303.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 84.33% and a net margin of 9.81%.The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Expedia Group's payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on EXPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $290.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $286.27.

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About Expedia Group

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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