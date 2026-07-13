Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Has $25.17 Million Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR - Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,687 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 19,317 shares during the quarter. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned about 0.20% of Lamar Advertising worth $25,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company's stock.

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Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $155.18 on Monday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52 week low of $113.66 and a 52 week high of $162.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $151.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.86 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 55.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Lamar Advertising's dividend payout ratio is currently 118.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $145.00 price target on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $150.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company NASDAQ: LAMR is one of North America's largest outdoor advertising firms, specializing in out-of-home media solutions. Since its founding in 1902, the company has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to offer a broad portfolio of advertising products. Its core business centers on billboard advertising, encompassing traditional static billboards and a rapidly expanding network of digital displays. These assets enable advertisers to reach consumers with high-impact messaging along highways, in urban centers, and at high-traffic intersections.

In addition to highway billboards, Lamar offers a variety of supplemental out-of-home formats, including transit advertising on buses and shelters, and logo signage at travel plazas and gas stations.

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