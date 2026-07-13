Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Has $25.24 Million Stock Holdings in Loews Corporation $L

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension raised its stake in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L - Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,481 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 9,697 shares during the quarter. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned approximately 0.11% of Loews worth $25,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in Loews during the third quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 369,994 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $38,724,000 after buying an additional 39,968 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 811,194 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $85,427,000 after acquiring an additional 37,327 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,095,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 294.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 148,560 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $15,645,000 after acquiring an additional 110,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company's stock.

Get Loews alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of Loews in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Report on L

Loews Trading Up 0.1%

L stock opened at $115.09 on Monday. Loews Corporation has a 52 week low of $89.32 and a 52 week high of $119.10. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.52. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $108.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Loews (NYSE:L - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 8.83%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Loews's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dino Robusto purchased 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.74 per share, with a total value of $523,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 10,235 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,013.90. This trade represents a 95.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation NYSE: L is a diversified holding company that owns and operates businesses across insurance, hospitality, energy-related operations and other industrial and investment activities. The company holds controlling and significant minority interests in subsidiaries that run as standalone businesses, with corporate oversight focused on capital allocation, risk management and long-term value creation for shareholders.

One of Loews' principal businesses is insurance, conducted through CNA Financial, a commercial property and casualty insurer that underwrites a range of business insurance products for corporate and institutional clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Corporation (NYSE:L - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Loews, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Loews wasn't on the list.

While Loews currently has a Strong Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here