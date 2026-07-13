Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Has $25.36 Million Stock Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension raised its holdings in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,911 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 64,758 shares during the period. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $25,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Qualcomm by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Qualcomm by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Melius Research set a $220.00 price objective on Qualcomm in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Guggenheim set a $200.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Qualcomm to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seaport Research Partners restated a "sell" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Qualcomm to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $220.45.

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Qualcomm Stock Performance

QCOM opened at $189.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.32. Qualcomm Incorporated has a one year low of $121.99 and a one year high of $259.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The business's revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total transaction of $493,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,068,737.40. This trade represents a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. The trade was a 7.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,440. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

See Also

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