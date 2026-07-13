Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Has $25.53 Million Position in A. O. Smith Corporation $AOS

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension boosted its position in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS - Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 387,114 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 36,987 shares during the quarter. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned approximately 0.28% of A. O. Smith worth $25,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 3,481.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 67.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

AOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price objective on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $69.33.

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A. O. Smith Stock Up 0.1%

AOS stock opened at $60.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 1-year low of $54.16 and a 1-year high of $81.86. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $58.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.19.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.09). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a leading manufacturer of water heating and water treatment products for residential and commercial applications. Since its founding in 1874, the company has built a reputation for producing reliable, energy-efficient water heaters, boilers and pressure vessels. Its product portfolio encompasses gas, electric, condensing and tankless water heaters, as well as specialty boilers designed to meet a variety of building and industrial needs.

The company operates through two primary segments: North America and Asia.

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