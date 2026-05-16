Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Invests $22.55 Million in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 240,502 shares of the Internet television network's stock, valued at approximately $22,549,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 977.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 16,158 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 14,659 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co boosted its holdings in Netflix by 912.1% during the 4th quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 4,433 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 764.0% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 22,706 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 20,078 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 906.8% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 581,002 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 523,294 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 1,096.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,174 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 36,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays set a $110.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $125.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $87.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $366.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.55. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $94.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.78. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,054,207.88. The trade was a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $40,158,319.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $376,230.60. This represents a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,422,769 shares of company stock valued at $135,144,073 in the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several analysts reaffirmed bullish ratings and targets, citing Netflix’s expanding ad tier, strong engagement, and improving monetization outlook.

Several analysts reaffirmed bullish ratings and targets, citing Netflix’s expanding ad tier, strong engagement, and improving monetization outlook. Positive Sentiment: Netflix extended its relationship with the NFL and will stream more games, adding another high-profile live content driver that could help attract viewers and advertisers.

Netflix extended its relationship with the NFL and will stream more games, adding another high-profile live content driver that could help attract viewers and advertisers. Positive Sentiment: Netflix is also building out event-based programming, including its first live MMA card and a concert tour tied to KPop Demon Hunters, which reinforces its push beyond traditional streaming.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

See Also

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