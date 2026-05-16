Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Invests $22.90 Million in Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension acquired a new position in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 265,422 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,903,000. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned 0.09% of Zoom Communications at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Zoom Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoom Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 411 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 4,318.2% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 486 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Zoom Communications Stock Performance

Shares of ZM opened at $100.16 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $86.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.00. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.15 and a 52-week high of $111.56.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). Zoom Communications had a net margin of 39.03% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business's revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.770-5.810 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Zoom Communications from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded Zoom Communications from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Zoom Communications from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Argus raised Zoom Communications to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $96.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Zoom Communications

Insider Transactions at Zoom Communications

In other Zoom Communications news, CFO Michelle Chang sold 8,489 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $690,325.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 30,467 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,477,576.44. This trade represents a 21.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 12,886 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total value of $1,129,071.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,312.36. The trade was a 86.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,329 shares of company stock worth $12,364,989. 11.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoom Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company's platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom's product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

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