Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Invests $4.38 Million in AGCO Corporation $AGCO

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension bought a new position in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,848 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $4,385,000. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned 0.05% of AGCO at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 309.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,403,349 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $250,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,741 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter worth about $78,202,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,086,933 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $223,448,000 after buying an additional 356,560 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,048,835 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $213,736,000 after buying an additional 235,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 289.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 274,814 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,669,000 after acquiring an additional 204,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at AGCO

In other news, major shareholder & Farm Equipment Ltd Tractors sold 422,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $52,096,895.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,149,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at $388,309,809.60. This represents a 11.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded AGCO from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. DA Davidson began coverage on AGCO in a research report on Friday. They set a "buy" rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AGCO from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $129.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AGCO

AGCO Trading Down 0.2%

AGCO stock opened at $114.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29. AGCO Corporation has a 52 week low of $99.21 and a 52 week high of $143.78.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 7.43%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.000 EPS. Analysts expect that AGCO Corporation will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. AGCO's payout ratio is 11.57%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company's product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

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