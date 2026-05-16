Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Makes New $22.87 Million Investment in Nextpower Inc. $NXT

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension bought a new position in Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 262,576 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,873,000. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned about 0.18% of Nextpower as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Nextpower by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company's stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Nextpower by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 979 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Nextpower by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,264 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Nextpower by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 420 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Nextpower by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the company's stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company's stock.

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Nextpower Stock Performance

Nextpower stock opened at $144.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.60. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $117.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.30. Nextpower Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.69 and a twelve month high of $156.78.

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $880.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.26 million. Nextpower had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 28.18%. Nextpower has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.210-4.590 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nextpower Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Nextpower

Here are the key news stories impacting Nextpower this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NXT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Nextpower from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of Nextpower and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nextpower from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Nextpower in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nextpower from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $135.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Nextpower

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Shugar sold 59,456 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $6,252,987.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 746,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $78,492,472.63. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nextpower Company Profile

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol NXT and is a leading provider of advanced solar tracking solutions for utility-scale and distributed energy projects. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of single-axis tracker systems that optimize the capture of solar energy by following the sun’s trajectory throughout the day. Nextpower’s core hardware offerings aim to enhance energy yield, reduce balance-of-system costs and simplify installation and maintenance for downstream solar developers and operators.

In addition to its tracker hardware, Nextpower provides a suite of digital software and analytics tools to maximize asset performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT - Free Report).

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