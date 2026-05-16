Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Makes New $23.10 Million Investment in The Kroger Co. $KR

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension purchased a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 369,777 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,104,000. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned 0.06% of Kroger as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 268.1% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $78.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kroger from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kroger from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Kroger from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $74.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kroger

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $66.08 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $58.60 and a 1-year high of $76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business's fifty day moving average price is $69.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.46.

Kroger (NYSE:KR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 0.69%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Kroger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.300 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Kroger's payout ratio is presently 91.50%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co NYSE: KR is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger's stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

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