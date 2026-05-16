Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Makes New $23.20 Million Investment in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension acquired a new stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 331,844 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,199,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CocaCola by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,771,512 shares of the company's stock worth $26,200,276,000 after buying an additional 5,886,352 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in CocaCola by 15.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,094,276 shares of the company's stock worth $2,592,732,000 after buying an additional 5,135,198 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in CocaCola during the third quarter worth about $226,443,000. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in CocaCola during the fourth quarter worth about $179,167,000. Finally, Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in CocaCola during the third quarter worth about $161,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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CocaCola Price Performance

KO stock opened at $80.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.23. The stock has a market cap of $347.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.35. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.35 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The firm's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 28,765 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total transaction of $2,284,228.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 23,556 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $1,872,702.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $17,754,735. This represents a 9.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 755,101 shares of company stock valued at $59,988,566 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial set a $85.00 target price on CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 target price on CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CocaCola

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report).

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