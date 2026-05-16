Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Makes New $23.42 Million Investment in A. O. Smith Corporation $AOS

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 350,127 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $23,416,000. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned approximately 0.25% of A. O. Smith as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 665,793 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $48,876,000 after purchasing an additional 139,117 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.8% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,082,982 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $152,912,000 after buying an additional 36,122 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,508,947 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $184,182,000 after buying an additional 109,654 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 19.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 273,216 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $20,057,000 after buying an additional 45,299 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,871,694 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $137,393,000 after buying an additional 38,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In other news, SVP Darrell W. Schuh sold 1,104 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $82,126.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,201 shares in the company, valued at $163,732.39. This trade represents a 33.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on A. O. Smith from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 price objective on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $67.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $69.89.

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A. O. Smith Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $56.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 12-month low of $55.98 and a 12-month high of $81.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $64.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.28.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.09). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business's revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. A. O. Smith's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a leading manufacturer of water heating and water treatment products for residential and commercial applications. Since its founding in 1874, the company has built a reputation for producing reliable, energy-efficient water heaters, boilers and pressure vessels. Its product portfolio encompasses gas, electric, condensing and tankless water heaters, as well as specialty boilers designed to meet a variety of building and industrial needs.

The company operates through two primary segments: North America and Asia.

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