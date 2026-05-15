Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Makes New $24.13 Million Investment in Essex Property Trust, Inc. $ESS

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 92,224 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $24,133,000. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned 0.14% of Essex Property Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 973.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 743,954 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $199,127,000 after purchasing an additional 674,617 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 473.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 516,756 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $138,315,000 after acquiring an additional 426,650 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,607 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $439,520,000 after acquiring an additional 301,349 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,768.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 157,438 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $41,198,000 after acquiring an additional 149,010 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,157,617 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $309,848,000 after acquiring an additional 100,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company's stock.

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Essex Property Trust Price Performance

ESS stock opened at $268.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.71. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.46 and a 52-week high of $294.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($2.31). The business had revenue of $484.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.89 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 10.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. Essex Property Trust has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.040 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $2.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $2.57. This represents a $10.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Essex Property Trust's payout ratio is 116.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ESS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $290.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $283.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ESS

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc NYSE: ESS is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on market-rate apartment communities and delivers a full suite of property services including leasing, resident services, asset management, and capital improvement programs designed to preserve and enhance long‑term property values.

Essex concentrates its portfolio in West Coast markets, with a significant presence in California and the Pacific Northwest.

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