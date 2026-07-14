Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Makes New $6.43 Million Investment in Ball Corporation $BALL

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension purchased a new position in shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 108,864 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,435,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,025,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ball by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,658,732 shares of the company's stock valued at $299,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,434 shares during the last quarter. M&G PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 242.9% during the 4th quarter. M&G PLC now owns 2,326,812 shares of the company's stock worth $123,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,303 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 1,465.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314,786 shares of the company's stock worth $73,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,791 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,886,681 shares of the company's stock worth $1,000,429,000 after purchasing an additional 999,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company's stock.

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Ball Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of BALL opened at $61.25 on Tuesday. Ball Corporation has a twelve month low of $44.83 and a twelve month high of $68.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $57.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.56.

Ball (NYSE:BALL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.86%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Ball has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930- EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ball Corporation will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Ball's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Ball from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ball from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ball from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ball from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $69.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BALL

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and advanced aerospace technologies. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, the company serves customers in the beverage, food and aerosol markets through a global network of manufacturing facilities. With an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, Ball designs and produces metal cans, bottles and ends that support recycling and reduce environmental impact.

The company's packaging segment specializes in beverage cans for soft drinks, beer and energy drinks, as well as metal packaging for food and personal care applications.

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