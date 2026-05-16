Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Makes New Investment in Domino's Pizza Inc $DPZ

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension bought a new position in shares of Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,751 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $23,238,000. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned approximately 0.16% of Domino's Pizza as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Domino's Pizza during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Domino's Pizza by 64.2% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 141 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total value of $162,167.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,107,763.12. This represents a 4.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DPZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Domino's Pizza in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Domino's Pizza from $430.00 to $395.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Domino's Pizza from $495.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino's Pizza has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $419.74.

View Our Latest Analysis on DPZ

Domino's Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $302.29 on Friday. Domino's Pizza Inc has a fifty-two week low of $302.12 and a fifty-two week high of $499.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The business's 50 day moving average price is $361.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.49.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.16). Domino's Pizza had a net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.33 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domino's Pizza Inc will post 19.15 EPS for the current year.

Domino's Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $7.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Domino's Pizza's dividend payout ratio is 45.83%.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino's has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino's Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino's has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

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