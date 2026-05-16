Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Makes New Investment in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension purchased a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 125,758 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $22,687,000. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned about 0.10% of Leidos as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,171 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Leidos by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in Leidos by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 8,243 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Leidos by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 492 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 517 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Leidos

In other news, insider Elizabeth A. Porter sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.78, for a total transaction of $317,560.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 49,476 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,855,799.28. The trade was a 3.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,484 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $197,001.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,345,686.75. This represents a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $123.52 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $121.53 and a one year high of $205.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.56. The stock's fifty day moving average is $154.19 and its 200 day moving average is $175.60.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 8.15%.Leidos's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Leidos has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.100-12.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Leidos's payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LDOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Leidos from $232.00 to $178.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Leidos from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Leidos from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Leidos from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $193.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Leidos

Leidos Profile

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos' work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

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