Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Makes New Investment in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 233,477 shares of the medical technology company's stock, valued at approximately $22,428,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1,368.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 37,265 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,226 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock opened at $76.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.62. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $74.40 and a twelve month high of $106.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 13.00%.The business had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Medtronic's dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Medtronic from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 30th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $107.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on MDT

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 52,524 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total value of $5,132,120.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,768 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,201,761.28. This represents a 61.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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