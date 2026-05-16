Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Makes New Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 151,347 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock, valued at approximately $23,248,000.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 160,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $23,180,000 after acquiring an additional 31,631 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its position in TJX Companies by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 373,430 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $57,363,000 after acquiring an additional 32,407 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1,080.0% during the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 13,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 12,377 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,479,163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,155,830,000 after purchasing an additional 420,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 171,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $24,835,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $147.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.84 and a fifty-two week high of $165.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.14. The company has a market cap of $163.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. TJX Companies's payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $4,828,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 479,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at $77,145,910.20. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TJX. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of TJX Companies from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Argus upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $167.55.

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Key Headlines Impacting TJX Companies

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About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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