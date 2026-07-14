Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Purchases 20,810 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,339 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 20,810 shares during the quarter. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $24,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 398,943,293 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $30,730,602,000 after buying an additional 4,049,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 195,521,161 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $15,060,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,962 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,326,258 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $5,802,382,000 after acquiring an additional 206,352 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,836,782 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $4,609,227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $4,473,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $119.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.02. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.75 and a 52 week high of $130.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CSCO. New Street Research lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $123.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cisco Systems

More Cisco Systems News

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Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total value of $772,603.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,790,030.13. The trade was a 3.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $854,598.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 140,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,890,162.87. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,650 shares of company stock worth $5,668,823. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Further Reading

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