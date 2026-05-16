Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Purchases Shares of 261,131 Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 261,131 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock, valued at approximately $21,337,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $15,729,142,000 after buying an additional 1,670,761 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,509,042 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $1,911,301,000 after purchasing an additional 297,132 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,016,467 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $1,667,121,000 after purchasing an additional 182,976 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,386,313 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $1,311,457,000 after acquiring an additional 867,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,422,708 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $923,919,000 after acquiring an additional 263,824 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on UBER. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. HSBC downgraded Uber Technologies to a "reduce" rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $105.11.

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Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE UBER opened at $75.23 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $74.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.46 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $153.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Uber Technologies

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Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at $34,303,284.20. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy purchased 22,453 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,867.50. This represents a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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