Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Purchases Shares of 56,205 Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 56,205 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $22,612,000. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned 0.29% of Valmont Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1,428.6% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 223.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Valmont Industries

In related news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.34, for a total value of $8,615,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 112,309 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $55,294,213.06. This represents a 13.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Valmont Industries Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE:VMI opened at $506.19 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.07 and a 1 year high of $528.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $442.24 and a 200-day moving average of $433.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.79. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 8.91%.The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $994.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.32 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 22.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Valmont Industries's dividend payout ratio is currently 17.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on VMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Valmont Industries from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Valmont Industries from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research raised Valmont Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Valmont Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $500.33.

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Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc NYSE: VMI is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in infrastructure and agricultural products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company engages in the design, production and distribution of engineered products that support water management, power transmission, lighting and traffic infrastructure. Valmont's solutions range from center-pivot and lateral-move irrigation systems to utility poles, transmission towers, lighting structures and highway traffic signal support structures.

The company operates through several core business segments.

Further Reading

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