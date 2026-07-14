Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Purchases Shares of 70,182 Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,182 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $10,052,000. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned approximately 0.05% of Expeditors International of Washington as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPD. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 733.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,887,853 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $231,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,457 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $201,164,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,719,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,194,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,920,927 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $235,486,000 after purchasing an additional 749,993 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Stephens raised Expeditors International of Washington to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $142.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 2.0%

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $175.44 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $161.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.33. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.04. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.48 and a twelve month high of $177.11.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 7.64%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 101.0%. Expeditors International of Washington's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.21%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company's core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

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