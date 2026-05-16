Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Takes $22.05 Million Position in Dropbox, Inc. $DBX

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 793,176 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,050,000. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned approximately 0.31% of Dropbox at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Dropbox by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 38,795 shares of the company's stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Dropbox by 10.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,623 shares of the company's stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 88.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dropbox by 75.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the company's stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Dropbox by 360.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,852 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 92,280 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Dropbox

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 7,306 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $181,846.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 499,379 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,429,543.31. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sarah Elizabeth Schubach sold 1,769 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $42,367.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 136,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,259,738.70. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 249,288 shares of company stock worth $5,994,652 in the last three months. 35.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Dropbox stock opened at $26.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.64. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $629.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $620.56 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 18.71%.The company's revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DBX. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an "underperform" rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Dropbox from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Read Our Latest Report on DBX

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc NASDAQ: DBX is a leading provider of cloud-based file storage, collaboration, and productivity tools. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company offers a suite of services designed to help individuals and organizations securely store, share, and manage digital content. Dropbox has grown from a simple file-syncing application into an integrated collaboration platform used by millions of customers around the globe.

At its core, Dropbox provides cloud storage plans tailored for consumers and businesses.

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