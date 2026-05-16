Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Takes $22.61 Million Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension bought a new position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 132,153 shares of the wireless technology company's stock, valued at approximately $22,605,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualcomm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Qualcomm by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualcomm during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in Qualcomm by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Qualcomm in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Price Performance

QCOM opened at $201.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $212.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.49. Qualcomm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $121.99 and a fifty-two week high of $247.90. The company's 50-day moving average price is $147.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. Qualcomm's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Qualcomm declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They set an "overweight" rating for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Qualcomm to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. HSBC began coverage on Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Qualcomm from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $180.37.

View Our Latest Report on Qualcomm

Insider Activity

In other Qualcomm news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,562,240. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.90, for a total transaction of $529,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 28,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,972,189.60. The trade was a 8.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 18,477 shares of company stock worth $3,268,316 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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