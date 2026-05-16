Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Takes $22.72 Million Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension purchased a new position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 168,093 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $22,716,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Towne Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on APH. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler set a $165.00 price objective on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $176.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amphenol

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $277,368,257.30. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Stock Down 3.1%

Amphenol stock opened at $125.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $153.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $83.44 and a one year high of $167.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.57 and a 200 day moving average of $139.12.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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