Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Takes $22.80 Million Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 514,124 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $22,796,000. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned approximately 0.17% of Omega Healthcare Investors as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 823.3% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company's stock.

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Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

OHI opened at $47.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.29 and a 200-day moving average of $45.25. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.70 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 51.14%.The business had revenue of $322.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.190-3.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors's payout ratio is currently 129.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $46.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $48.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OHI

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company's core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

Further Reading

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