Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Takes $23.25 Million Position in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension purchased a new stake in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 101,973 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $23,252,000. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned approximately 0.10% of Jabil as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Jabil during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Jabil by 4,144.3% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 51.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Jabil from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Jabil from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Jabil from $295.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $290.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Jabil

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE:JBL opened at $339.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Jabil, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.52 and a twelve month high of $372.37. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $297.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.15.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.18. Jabil had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 80.96%. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Jabil's revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Jabil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 2,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 31,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,540,000. The trade was a 5.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total value of $1,204,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 60,267 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,140,367. This represents a 6.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 37,981 shares of company stock worth $11,360,740 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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