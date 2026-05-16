Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Takes Position in AECOM $ACM

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension bought a new position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 231,986 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $22,115,000. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned approximately 0.18% of AECOM at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in AECOM by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,124 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 10.8% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 997 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 0.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 15,278 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,089 shares of the construction company's stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the construction company's stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company's stock.

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AECOM Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $71.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.71. AECOM has a 52 week low of $67.64 and a 52 week high of $135.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.00.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. AECOM had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.16%.The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.100 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. AECOM's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ACM. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AECOM from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AECOM from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AECOM from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AECOM in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $117.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on ACM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor bought 1,420 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,990.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 88,053 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,262,329.36. This trade represents a 1.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy Rudd bought 4,225 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.02 per share, for a total transaction of $300,059.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,099,541.14. The trade was a 3.06% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

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