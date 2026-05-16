Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Takes Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,290 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $22,814,000. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned about 0.08% of EMCOR Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Main Street Group LTD raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 110.0% in the third quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 42 shares of the construction company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 54 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $799.29.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 36,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $729.48, for a total value of $26,261,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 170,299 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $124,229,714.52. This trade represents a 17.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Peter Lind sold 675 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $894.27, for a total transaction of $603,632.25. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,216 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,242.32. This trade represents a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $34,416,471 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 1.7%

EMCOR Group stock opened at $914.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.17. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $450.68 and a twelve month high of $951.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $802.92 and a 200-day moving average of $721.75.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 28.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.37%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

Further Reading

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