Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Takes Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 121,546 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,919,000. Howmet Aerospace comprises approximately 0.6% of Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 339.3% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company's stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 18.0% in the third quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 68,499 shares of the company's stock worth $13,442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 20.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 153,889 shares of the company's stock worth $30,198,000 after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 475,814 shares of the company's stock worth $96,916,000 after purchasing an additional 36,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.8% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,019 shares of the company's stock worth $13,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HWM shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $283.00 to $271.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $340.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $283.84.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $272.02 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.00 and a 1 year high of $280.74. The firm has a market cap of $108.84 billion, a PE ratio of 63.11, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.23.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace's revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. Analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's payout ratio is presently 11.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 23,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,207,240. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,082 shares of company stock valued at $22,924,929. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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