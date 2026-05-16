Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Takes Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 98,471 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $22,403,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 189.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEL. HSBC downgraded TE Connectivity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $286.00 target price on TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $214.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $272.00 to $261.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $256.57.

Read Our Latest Report on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE:TEL opened at $205.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.89. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $155.37 and a fifty-two week high of $252.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.91. The company has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from TE Connectivity's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio is 29.01%.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,021,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,584,840. This trade represents a 26.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $6,211,332. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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