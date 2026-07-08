Arcadia Wealth Management LLC Takes $861,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $861,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,320.0% during the 4th quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Networth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 546.2% in the 1st quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.
Key Broadcom News
Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Broadcom extended its chip and wireless component partnership with Apple through 2031, including custom ASIC silicon for Apple’s AI server chips. Investors view the deal as a major win because it locks in a durable revenue stream and improves visibility into Broadcom’s future cash flow. Apple and Broadcom Forge a Decade-Long Silicon Fortress
- Positive Sentiment: Several analysts and commentators reiterated a bullish view on Broadcom, arguing the Apple extension strengthens its “AI infrastructure” story and makes the stock look more attractive after the recent pullback. Bull v. Bear: AVGO New Value as Sell-Off Steepens
- Neutral Sentiment: Broadcom also benefited from a broader rebound in chip names, with investors reacting to renewed enthusiasm for AI and semiconductor spending, even as some of that move looked tied to sector rotation rather than company-specific news. Allegro MicroSystems and Penguin Solutions Shares Skyrocket, What You Need To Know
- Neutral Sentiment: A recent hold rating reaffirmation from Erste Group Bank did not materially change the story, but it may temper near-term upside if investors were expecting a fresh bullish catalyst. Benzinga report on Erste Group Bank reaffirmation
- Negative Sentiment: Broader semiconductor weakness and a global tech sell-off, tied in part to a margin/liquidity shock in Asia, have weighed on AVGO and other chip stocks despite no clear deterioration in fundamentals. The AI Chip Sell-Off Looks Scary, But the Real Story May Be Liquidity
- Negative Sentiment: AVGO remains well below its recent highs and is being described as in a bear market, reflecting ongoing valuation pressure and investor caution after the sector pullback. Bull v. Bear: AVGO New Value as Sell-Off Steepens
Insider Activity
In other Broadcom news, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 17,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.12, for a total transaction of $6,077,591.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 65,932 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,215,975.84. This trade represents a 20.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total transaction of $358,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 32,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,592,045.12. This trade represents a 3.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 36,014 shares of company stock valued at $13,174,907 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Broadcom Stock Performance
NASDAQ AVGO opened at $370.78 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $405.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.58 and a twelve month high of $495.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.45.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The firm's revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Broadcom Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's payout ratio is presently 43.33%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $535.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $493.24.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom
About Broadcom
(Free Report
)
Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.
On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.
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