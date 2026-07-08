Arcadia Wealth Management LLC Takes $861,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,320.0% during the 4th quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Networth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 546.2% in the 1st quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Key Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 17,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.12, for a total transaction of $6,077,591.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 65,932 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,215,975.84. This trade represents a 20.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total transaction of $358,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 32,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,592,045.12. This trade represents a 3.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 36,014 shares of company stock valued at $13,174,907 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $370.78 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $405.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.58 and a twelve month high of $495.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The firm's revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $535.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $493.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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