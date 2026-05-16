Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL Shares Purchased by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report) by 141.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,625 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 107,494 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.05% of Arch Capital Group worth $17,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth $1,413,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 12.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 192,567 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $17,472,000 after acquiring an additional 21,323 shares in the last quarter. High Ground Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. High Ground Investment Management LLP now owns 1,714,668 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $155,572,000 after purchasing an additional 58,151 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 13,525,402 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,214,987,000 after purchasing an additional 171,693 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $210,856,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 21,930 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $2,112,078.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 871,594 shares in the company, valued at $83,943,218.14. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Gansberg sold 5,907 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $569,257.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 336,559 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,190.83. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,946. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Arch Capital Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $106.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arch Capital Group

Trending Headlines about Arch Capital Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Arch Capital Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised near-term earnings estimates for Arch Capital, including Q1 2027 and Q2 2027, and also slightly lifted its Q1 2028 forecast, signaling improving profit expectations. Arch Capital Group estimate updates

Zacks Research raised near-term earnings estimates for Arch Capital, including Q1 2027 and Q2 2027, and also slightly lifted its Q1 2028 forecast, signaling improving profit expectations. Positive Sentiment: An analyst note highlighted Arch Capital’s strong premium growth, rising investment income and favorable property & casualty market trends, which support long-term expansion and may help justify the stock’s premium valuation. ACGL's Solid Growth Comes With a Premium Valuation: Hold or Buy?

An analyst note highlighted Arch Capital’s strong premium growth, rising investment income and favorable property & casualty market trends, which support long-term expansion and may help justify the stock’s premium valuation. Neutral Sentiment: At the same time, Zacks trimmed several other future earnings estimates for Arch Capital, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, suggesting some caution around the pace of earnings growth. Arch Capital Group estimate revisions

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $93.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.60. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $82.44 and a twelve month high of $103.39. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.35.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 24.64%.The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ACGL is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch's product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

Further Reading

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