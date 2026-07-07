Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB lowered its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,884,603 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 30,987 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.53% of Arch Capital Group worth $180,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthCollab LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 410.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 296 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $107.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of ACGL traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.39. The stock had a trading volume of 288,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,171. The company has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.31. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $93.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.32. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $82.44 and a 1-year high of $105.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Daniel Joseph Houston bought 5,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.08 per share, with a total value of $498,624.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,915 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $932,803.20. The trade was a 114.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $58,980.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ACGL is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch's product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report).

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