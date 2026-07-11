Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,156,999 shares of the company's stock after selling 23,369 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $84,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $75.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ADM

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Performance

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.32. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,970,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,602. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $85.37. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $78.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 0.62.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Archer Daniels Midland's dividend payout ratio is presently 93.27%.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

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