Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM Stake Cut by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS decreased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 372,238 shares of the company's stock after selling 109,100 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned about 0.08% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $21,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 130.1% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,068,544 shares of the company's stock valued at $900,195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518,920 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 8,609.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,405,427 shares of the company's stock valued at $263,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354,844 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 176.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,967,471 shares of the company's stock valued at $117,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,596 shares during the last quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $61,290,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,272,875 shares of the company's stock worth $76,043,000 after buying an additional 789,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $3,424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 300,122 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,552,354.56. This represents a 14.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ian R. Pinner sold 34,106 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $2,439,602.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 90,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,486,054.28. This represents a 27.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,106 shares of company stock valued at $7,539,602. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $63.86.

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Archer Daniels Midland Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of ADM stock opened at $69.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.33. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $74.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.03 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 1.34%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-4.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Archer Daniels Midland's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. Archer Daniels Midland's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.69%.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

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