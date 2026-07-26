Archon Partners LLC Has $14.63 Million Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Archon Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for approximately 1.7% of Archon Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Archon Partners LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $14,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $376,000. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 45,431 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,646,000 after buying an additional 12,033 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 120,465 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,622,000 after buying an additional 37,075 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company's stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 13,072 shares of the company's stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of PLTR opened at $122.92 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.37 and a 12-month high of $207.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $131.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.55.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Key Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi lowered its price target on Palantir to $200 from $225 but kept a Buy rating, signaling continued confidence in the company’s long-term upside and pointing to expected commercial growth rebound. Benzinga article

Citi lowered its price target on Palantir to $200 from $225 but kept a rating, signaling continued confidence in the company’s long-term upside and pointing to expected commercial growth rebound. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst write-ups highlighted Palantir’s strong growth profile, with Wall Street price-target averages implying meaningful upside and recent earnings estimate revisions moving higher. Zacks article

Multiple analyst write-ups highlighted Palantir’s strong growth profile, with Wall Street price-target averages implying meaningful upside and recent earnings estimate revisions moving higher. Positive Sentiment: Palantir and other major tech firms defended open AI models in Washington, which could help avoid new restrictions that might slow AI adoption and enterprise spending. Financial Times article

Palantir and other major tech firms defended open AI models in Washington, which could help avoid new restrictions that might slow AI adoption and enterprise spending. Neutral Sentiment: Several stories ahead of the Aug. 3 earnings report focused on Palantir’s business model, investor base, and CEO Alex Karp’s bullish comments on AI, but these were largely commentary rather than new company-specific catalysts. TipRanks article

Several stories ahead of the Aug. 3 earnings report focused on Palantir’s business model, investor base, and CEO Alex Karp’s bullish comments on AI, but these were largely commentary rather than new company-specific catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Other coverage noted that Palantir remains a high-growth AI name with strong free cash flow, but also emphasized that the stock has already fallen sharply in 2026 and is being judged against a demanding valuation. MarketBeat article

Other coverage noted that Palantir remains a high-growth AI name with strong free cash flow, but also emphasized that the stock has already fallen sharply in 2026 and is being judged against a demanding valuation. Negative Sentiment: Investors appear cautious ahead of earnings, with headlines saying Palantir is tumbling before the report and that concerns over valuation, competition from open-source AI, and broader AI stock weakness are weighing on sentiment. Yahoo Finance article

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $22,516,524.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,444,607.44. This represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $43,523,821.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $80,535.68. This trade represents a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 1,112,270 shares of company stock valued at $150,247,785 in the last ninety days. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLTR. President Capital upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.50 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group raised Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $189.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Palantir Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palantir Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Palantir Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here