Archon Partners LLC Makes New $8.73 Million Investment in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Archon Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 130,000 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $8,732,000.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FISV. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $82.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Price Performance

FISV opened at $48.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $177.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.22. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Fiserv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fiserv announced insider buying after the CEO exit, which investors may view as a vote of confidence from management and a sign that some insiders believe the stock is undervalued. Article Title

Fiserv announced insider buying after the CEO exit, which investors may view as a vote of confidence from management and a sign that some insiders believe the stock is undervalued. Positive Sentiment: Michael Burry reportedly bought the dip in Fiserv, reinforcing the idea that some investors see the post-exit selloff as overdone. Article Title

Michael Burry reportedly bought the dip in Fiserv, reinforcing the idea that some investors see the post-exit selloff as overdone. Positive Sentiment: The company launched cash tender offers for outstanding senior notes and a separate €1 billion notes offering, which can be seen as a proactive effort to refinance debt, reduce interest costs, and improve balance-sheet flexibility. Article Title

The company launched cash tender offers for outstanding senior notes and a separate €1 billion notes offering, which can be seen as a proactive effort to refinance debt, reduce interest costs, and improve balance-sheet flexibility. Neutral Sentiment: UBS initiated/maintained a Hold view, and Goldman Sachs also kept a Hold rating with a $70 target, suggesting analysts see value but are not yet calling for a strong rerating. Article Title Article Title

UBS initiated/maintained a Hold view, and Goldman Sachs also kept a Hold rating with a $70 target, suggesting analysts see value but are not yet calling for a strong rerating. Negative Sentiment: The sharp selloff after CEO Mike Lyons’ exit has kept pressure on the stock, with investors worried about leadership stability and the potential for a longer transition period. Article Title

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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