Archon Partners LLC Takes $8.96 Million Position in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Archon Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 66,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,958,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 397.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 7,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $1,012,671.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 449,040 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $61,177,209.60. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.40, for a total value of $4,254,831.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,701,685 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,481,113,204. The trade was a 0.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,972,860 shares of company stock valued at $267,555,449. 27.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Airbnb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $160.00 target price on Airbnb in a research report on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Airbnb from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $157.96.

Read Our Latest Report on ABNB

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $140.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $84.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.79 and a 200 day moving average of $131.85. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.81 and a 12 month high of $147.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business's revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Airbnb, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Airbnb wasn't on the list.

While Airbnb currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here