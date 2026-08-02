Arcosa, Inc. $ACA Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA - Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,463 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,009 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.31% of Arcosa worth $16,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at $1,925,000. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 53.9% during the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 74,650 shares of the company's stock worth $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 26,150 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 13.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 266,113 shares of the company's stock worth $28,245,000 after purchasing an additional 32,164 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth about $2,564,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 156,500 shares of the company's stock worth $16,639,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company's stock.

Arcosa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $145.39 on Friday. Arcosa, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.64.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.38. Arcosa had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 7.88%.The firm had revenue of $571.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Arcosa's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Arcosa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Arcosa to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer cut Arcosa from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Arcosa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Arcosa from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcosa currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $138.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arcosa

Arcosa Profile

Arcosa, Inc NYSE: ACA is a Dallas‐based industrial company that was formed through the spin‐off of Trinity Industries' construction products business in 2018. Since its inception, Arcosa has focused on the manufacture and sale of critical infrastructure components, serving a diverse set of end markets including transportation, construction and energy.

The company's Construction Products segment produces a broad range of highway safety products, such as guardrail systems, sign supports and crash cushions, as well as aggregates and ready‐mix concrete.

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