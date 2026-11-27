Ardmore Road Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 210,004 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,576,000. Take-Two Interactive Software makes up about 2.0% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP owned 0.11% of Take-Two Interactive Software as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Corient Private Wealth LP boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LP now owns 30,018 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,480,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 398.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,335 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 9,060 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth about $37,090,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 98.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,233 shares of the company's stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, Director Ellen Siminoff sold 334 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.92, for a total value of $67,775.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $270,289.44. The trade was a 20.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.69, for a total value of $98,585.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 66,010 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,445,576.90. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 12,813 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,640 in the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $262.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $288.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software News Roundup

Investors following TTWO have been watching these news items:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $227.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of -176.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.54. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.86 and a twelve month high of $265.94.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. The firm's revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.73) EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q3 2027 guidance at 3.800-4.000 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 5.750-6.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes and markets interactive entertainment for console, PC and mobile platforms. Its games are sold through digital storefronts and physical retail channels, while its mobile business includes games supported by in-app purchases and advertising. The company operates through labels including Rockstar Games, 2K and Zynga. Its franchises include Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption from Rockstar; NBA 2K, Borderlands and Civilization from 2K; and a portfolio of mobile games from Zynga.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report).

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