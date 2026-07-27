Ardmore Road Asset Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 46,250 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 1.5% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $22,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $522.43.

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Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD opened at $521.95 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.22 and a 12 month high of $584.73. The company has a market cap of $851.09 billion, a PE ratio of 171.13 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $512.60 and a 200 day moving average of $341.53.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $4,502,772.00. Following the sale, the director owned 87,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,504,306. This trade represents a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.33, for a total value of $3,217,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,233,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at $661,663,348.71. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 310,310 shares of company stock worth $141,185,456. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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