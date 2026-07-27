Ardmore Road Asset Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU - Free Report) by 130.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 67,870 shares during the quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Roku worth $11,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 18.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the company's stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Roku during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 145.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company's stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Roku by 231.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,786 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,221,000 after buying an additional 49,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Roku during the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company's stock.

Key Roku News

Here are the key news stories impacting Roku this week:

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of ROKU opened at $141.97 on Monday. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $78.53 and a one year high of $148.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.70. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.75 and a beta of 2.01.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. Roku had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Roku's quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROKU has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp downgraded Roku from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Roku from $137.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lowered Roku from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Seaport Research Partners set a $155.00 target price on Roku in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore lowered Roku from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $155.12.

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Insider Activity at Roku

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.79, for a total transaction of $9,659,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 9,593 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.52, for a total transaction of $1,204,113.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 50,863 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,384,323.76. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,499 shares of company stock valued at $30,582,963. Company insiders own 13.45% of the company's stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc NASDAQ: ROKU is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company's platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku's product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

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