Ardmore Road Asset Management LP Has $8.20 Million Stake in monday.com Ltd. $MNDY

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP lifted its stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY - Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,700 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 18,234 shares during the period. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.23% of monday.com worth $8,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in monday.com by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,286,461 shares of the company's stock valued at $484,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,198 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in monday.com by 93.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,181,990 shares of the company's stock worth $150,797,000 after buying an additional 1,052,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,789,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of monday.com by 294.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 405,995 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,637,000 after buying an additional 302,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of monday.com by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 511,498 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,499,000 after buying an additional 261,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MNDY. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of monday.com from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded monday.com from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Oppenheimer set a $115.00 target price on monday.com in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Research cut monday.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $126.04.

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monday.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $77.43 on Monday. monday.com Ltd. has a one year low of $57.50 and a one year high of $295.00. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.16.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. monday.com had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $351.26 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that provides a cloud-based Work Operating System (Work OS) designed to help teams plan, organize and track their work. The platform offers customizable workflows that support project management, task delegation, time tracking and collaboration across departments. monday.com's visual interface enables users to create boards, automations and dashboards to centralize information and streamline processes without requiring extensive coding knowledge.

The company's product portfolio includes monday Work OS, which can be adapted for use cases ranging from marketing campaign management and sales pipelines to software development sprints and human resources onboarding.

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