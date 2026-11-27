Ardmore Road Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 331,002 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $45,447,000. Oracle makes up approximately 2.1% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in Oracle by 231.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 222 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Recent Oracle Headlines

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Oracle Stock Up 0.1%

Oracle stock opened at $103.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.79. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $130.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $99.34 and a fifty-two week high of $250.25.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.13 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.100-8.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Scotiabank reissued a "sector outperform" rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $249.27.

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Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, CEO Michael Sicilia sold 22,562 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.59, for a total value of $3,420,173.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 182,929 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,730,207.11. The trade was a 10.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 2,631 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $399,122.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 64,357 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,762,956.90. This represents a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,075 shares of company stock valued at $5,342,123. 38.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops and sells software, cloud services, and technology infrastructure to businesses and other organizations. Its offerings include Oracle Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), and cloud-based business applications for functions such as finance, human resources, supply chain management, and customer experience. The company also provides hardware, consulting, and technical support services. Founded in 1977 as Software Development Laboratories, Oracle became known for its relational database software and expanded over time through product development and acquisitions.

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