Ardmore Road Asset Management LP Raises Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. $GTM

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GTM - Free Report) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,268,300 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 440,642 shares during the period. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.42% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $7,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $150,465,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $4,091,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,566,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,428,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $103,545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Domenic Maida purchased 27,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 66,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,831.20. This represents a 70.80% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.90% of the company's stock.

More ZoomInfo Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting ZoomInfo Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: ZoomInfo spotlighted multiple customer wins showing its platform helped organizations save time, improve targeting, and generate revenue or donations, which supports the investment case for its AI GTM software. Phoenix Children's Foundation Halves Its Prospecting Time with ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo spotlighted multiple customer wins showing its platform helped organizations save time, improve targeting, and generate revenue or donations, which supports the investment case for its AI GTM software. Positive Sentiment: Xactly said ZoomInfo data improved account scoring, with most wins and marketing-qualified leads coming from top-tier accounts, highlighting product effectiveness and potential customer retention benefits. Xactly Improved Account Scoring with ZoomInfo

Xactly said ZoomInfo data improved account scoring, with most wins and marketing-qualified leads coming from top-tier accounts, highlighting product effectiveness and potential customer retention benefits. Positive Sentiment: Arena and other customers said ZoomInfo generated enough business impact to quickly cover contract costs or contribute meaningfully to recurring revenue, suggesting strong ROI for the platform. How Arena Covered Its Entire ZoomInfo Contract Cost in the First Month

Arena and other customers said ZoomInfo generated enough business impact to quickly cover contract costs or contribute meaningfully to recurring revenue, suggesting strong ROI for the platform. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms issued reminders and investor alerts tied to the ongoing securities class action against ZoomInfo, which keeps legal overhang and potential damages in focus for shareholders. Class Action Deadline Alert

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GTM shares. Citizens Jmp cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set a "market underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.50 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $5.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GTM

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GTM opened at $2.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $860.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.87. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.46. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business's revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.120 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies NASDAQ: GTM is a leading provider of go-to-market intelligence and sales engagement software designed to help organizations accelerate growth. The company offers a cloud-based platform that delivers comprehensive contact and company data, intent signals, and analytics to support prospecting, lead generation, and customer retention. Its solutions enable sales and marketing teams to identify and engage target accounts, personalize outreach, and optimize campaigns with real-time insights into buyer behavior and market trends.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, ZoomInfo Technologies has expanded its global footprint across North America, Europe, and Asia–Pacific.

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